Caloocan, Malabon kick off pro-health programs

The local governments of Caloocan and Malabon have launched beneficial health programs to ensure the safety of their local constituents and employees.

Over at Caloocan City, the public hospitals of Caloocan City Medical Center and Caloocan City North Medical Center have launched free health services for women in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated every October.

Among the tests that the patients can avail include free breast and pregnancy ultrasound and even removal of cysts and other lumps.

These early tests can further bolster the residents’ awareness and create early protection against fatal illness.

In line with the free tests, Mayor Dale “Along” Malapitan encouraged the female residents of the city, emphasizing the importance of getting an individual’s health checked.

“The residents should avail of this service to check the possible changes in an individual’s body so that they can receive their proper medicine and treatment,” he said.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., an organization that promotes emotional and physical support to breast cancer patients, stated that there is hope with breast cancer, especially when it gets detected early.

“Advancements in early detection and support continue to increase the chances of survival,” the organization wrote.

Another program that was launched by the Caloocan government is free vaccination of elementary-age children against measles, human papilloma virus, tetanus and other similar illnesses.