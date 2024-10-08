Ayala Land, Ayala Foundation surpass book donation goal

Four months ago, Ayala Land launched its advocacy program, “Open Book,” which promotes early childhood literacy and fosters a culture of reading among young Filipinos.

The initiative endeavored to gather books through partnerships and community donations for communities and public schools nationwide.

With the help of Ayala Foundation, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), AyalaLand Estates and Ayala Malls have successfully donated over 28,000 books to public schools, surpassing their initial goal of 20,000 books.

Brigadang Ayala

ALI also took it further by bringing together diverse groups, including Ayala Land employees through Brigadang Ayala, to contribute their time and skills to teach children how to read.

The Open Book initiative marked a significant milestone on International Literacy Day with representatives from the Ayala Group visiting Bagong Tanyag Integrated School and South Daanghari Elementary School in Taguig, to personally hand over the donated books.

This achievement reflects the combined efforts of Ayala Land and Ayala Foundation, as well as volunteers like “Ayala Land Reading AmBASAdors,” who played an active role in donating and organizing reading sessions with students.

School visits

The school visits was led by Ayala Land Senior Vice President and Leasing and Hospitality Head Mariana Zobel de Ayala. “These initiatives put early childhood learning at the center of our national efforts, and we are proud to be part of that mission. As a parent, I understand how critical early literacy is, and how books can unlock a world of possibilities for children, giving them the tools to dream and aspire,” said Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

“At Ayala Land, our commitment to literacy stems from a deep belief in the transformative power of reading. Reading inspires lifelong learning and nurtures the next generation of leaders. We are proud to turn over more than 28,000 books. Our hope is that these books will have a lasting impact on the education of our young learners,” she said.

The Open Book Donation Drive and Brigadang Ayala campaign, key components of Ayala Land’s advocacy program, aims to make quality reading materials accessible to public school students across the Philippines.

Early childhood literacy

This initiative aligns with the company’s vision of fostering early childhood literacy and cultivating a culture of reading among young Filipinos.