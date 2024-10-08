Ayala Land, Ayala Foundation surpass book donation goal

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has successfully surpassed its initial goal of donating 20,000 books to public schools nationwide through its advocacy program, "Open Book." In partnership with the Ayala Foundation, ALI, AyalaLand Estates and Ayala Malls have donated over 28,000 books, fostering a culture of reading among young Filipinos.

The Open Book initiative, launched in June 2024, aims to promote early childhood literacy and provide quality reading materials to public school students. The campaign has garnered support from various organizations, including SC Johnson, WeAreAyala Business Club, Biblio, and Big Bad Wolf, as well as community members and corporate partners.

Beyond book donations, ALI has also organized Brigadang Ayala, a volunteer program where employees teach children how to read. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of building vibrant literacy communities.

"We are proud to have exceeded our initial goal of 20,000 books," said Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land senior vice president and Leasing and Hospitality head. "These books will have a lasting impact on the education of our young learners and inspire lifelong learning."

Ayala Land plans to expand its Open Book initiative by creating community libraries and reading nooks within AyalaLand Estates and Ayala Malls.

This will provide accessible reading spaces for all age groups and further foster a culture of reading in the Philippines.