Anton sees Azkals success

Asia 7’s Championship commissioner Anton del Rosario believes the Philippine Azkals have what it takes to make it all the way in the competition.

Del Rosario, a former national team member from 2004 to 2018, said during the Azkals Celebrity Cup over the weekend in Taguig City that his former teammates have the skills and chemistry in the tournament.

The Philippines is part of the eight-nation competition at the EV Arena Elmina in Shah Alam, Malaysia from 10 to 13 October.

“I know these guys work out. Shrockey (Stephan Schrock) and Misagh (Bahadoran) all the time work out. If they are not in the football field, they are in the gym,” Del Rosario said.

“It’s a group of ex-national team players and some nationals. I wish we had much more preparation but I think they will do a great job.”

“I think they’re going to do well.”

The Azkals played a string of games against local celebrities such as Ryan Bang and Daniel Matsunaga to prepare for the competition.

Del Rosario said despite expressing his support for the squad, he will have to be unbiased for the tournament.”

“I got to wear a neutral hat there but you know what I’m wearing underneath.”

Also taking part in the event apart from the host are Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Brunei and India.