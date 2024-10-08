Alice Guo nixes re-election bid

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, announced on Tuesday that she would no longer seek another term for the 2025 midterm polls.

Guo made the remarks during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) in Bamban, and their alleged ties with Guo.

"Your honor, I will first face the accusations against me. I will clear my name, and this is also to be fair to my constituents whom I love," she told the Senate panel.

Guo, who is at the center of the Senate investigation for her alleged involvement in POGO firms in her town, has been ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct.

Earlier, Guo’s counsel, lawyer Stephen David, said the latter would seek reelection in the elections next year.

Prior to this, the Commission on Elections said that it has no choice but to accept Guo’s certificate of candidacy should the latter proceed with her original plan.