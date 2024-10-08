Actor Raymond Bagatsing is Partido Federal’s Manila mayoral bet

The country’s ruling party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, has chosen actor Ramon "Raymond" San Diego Bagatsing III, as their official candidate for Manila’s mayoral race who will battle big names, including incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna, returning candidate Franciso "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and incumbent Tutok2Win Representative Sam Versoza.

Bagatsing and his councilors filed their certificate of candidacies (CoC) on Tuesday at the Comelec satellite office at SM Manila in Aroceros.

All PFP-Manila candidates who submitted their CoC and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) included former 5th District Councilor Pablo Dario Gorosin Ocampo, who will run for Vice Mayor; councilors of District 2 Roneil Sanguyo, and Nelson Sevilla; District 4 Aldwin Hamilton Tan, Eduardo V. Quintos XVI; District 5 Marilou Ocsan, Paulino Martin Ejercito Jr., Gloria Enriquez, Gladina A. Villar; and District 6 Juan Rafael Crespo, Romualdo Billanes.

The entire PFP-Manila group said they are grateful for the support provided by PFP-National President, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo for their candidacies.

PFP is being chaired by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.