3-way gov fight, 4 for Cebu mayor

First was retired seafarer Valeriano Gingco from Carmen, Cebu and yesterday were reelectionist Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and philanthropist Pamela Baricuartro, who expressed their desire for the gubernatorial postin the Queedn City of the South.

Garcia filed her Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) at about 12nn while Baricuartro registered hers at 3 in the afternoon.

Garcia told media of her unfinished projects to follow through like the new Capitol building in Balamban and the Capitol-Cebu City land deals or Ordinance 93-1.

This will be the last term for Garcia.

Baricuartro on the other hand wants to expand her regular feeding programs especially the malnourished and stunting. She also reiterated her platform of transparency and accounting on government spending.

In Cebu City, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Councilor Nestor Archival and former Customs Commissioner Yogi Felimon Ruiz, will all be running for City Mayor.

Rama’s runningmate will be Donaldo Hontiveros, Garcia will have former MCWD chairman Atty Jose Daluz III, and Archival will be with former Cebu City Mayor-Congressman Tomas Osmena.

In Mandaue City, it will be between reelectionist City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Provincial Board member Thadeo Ouano.

In Lapu-Lapu City, reelectionist Mayor Junard Chan will be up against former Mayor-Congresswoman Paz Radaza.