2 fixers arrested in Dasmariñas City  

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza on Tuesday reported the arrest of two people who were nabbed in an anti-fixer operation at the agency’s Dasmariñas City District Office on Monday, 7 October.

Mendoza identified the arrested suspects as Juan Miguel Crisostomo, 21, of Imus, Cavite; and, Carlito Cambronero Jr., 40, from Tagkawayan, Quezon.

“These people will suffer the consequences of their illegal money-making activities. We will help the police in pursuing the appropriate criminal charges against them to teach them a lesson,” Mendoza said.

He added that the District Office head of the LTO-Dasmariñas City was already asked to explain regarding the incident.

Based on the report, operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) conducted an entrapment based on the complaint of a 19-year old motorist who said the suspect offered P8,500 in exchange for the non-appearance for his application for a driver’s license.

The two suspects were arrested after receiving the marked money.

They are now facing cases of violation of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services, in relation to the Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code Article 177, or Usurpation of Official Function.

“The complainant in this particular case did the right move when he asked for assistance to punish these people. We urge all our clients to the same,” Mendoza said.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the Cavite Field Office of the LTO.