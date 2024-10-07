Yulo: Pursue your dreams

CAPAS, Tarlac — Double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo encouraged the student-athletes to keep going and continue in honing their respective crafts during a turnover ceremony at the National Academy of Sports (NAS).

Yulo said in a speech that he empathized with the struggles and ambitions the young athletes have and assured them that everything will be all worth it if they continue to commit themselves to training.

The 24-year-old was at the venue to help present the commemorative plaque between NAS and Jollibee Philippines as the latter pledged P5 million to the institution.

“Back then, I was also a student-athlete longing to make it to the world stage. I learned some things that helped me get to where I am now,” Yulo said.

“First was hard work and perseverance. It’s a big deal showing up to training everyday even though it’s challenging to balance studies and training.”

“Secondly, you got to have heart. There will be days that you will win and some day you will lose. But part of an athlete’s life are setbacks that will only make you stronger.”

Yulo emphasized the importance of getting support from people to realize their dreams.

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for the support of those who gave me opportunities. The journey may be difficult, but with hard work and the right support, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving your dreams and showing the world that we Filipinos can do it too.”

Yulo knew what the NAS student-athletes have gone through.

The pint-sized dynamo was once an up-and-coming athlete who did flips in the playground of Leveriza, Manila where he caught the eye of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

After joining several local tournaments such as the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy, Yulo went to Japan in 2017 to hone his skills under the watchful eye of head coach Munehiro Kugimiya.