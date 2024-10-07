Yulo, Jollibee lead sports equipment turnover

Jollibee, the country's leading fast-food chain, has donated P5 million worth of sports equipment to support aspiring Filipino athletes. The donation was made at the National Academy of Sports (NAS) on Monday with Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo in attendance.

Yulo, who delivered an inspiring speech to the NAS student-athletes, emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success.

"The journey may be difficult, but with hard work and the right support, nothing can stop you," said Yulo, reflecting on his own humble beginnings.

Ferns Yu, president of Jollibee Philippines, and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, chairman of NAS, also spoke at the event. Angara stressed the significance of partnerships in providing opportunities for young athletes.

The donation will be used to fund new infrastructure and equipment at NAS, helping to enhance the training and development of its student-athletes. Jollibee has a long history of supporting Filipino athletes and remains committed to nurturing the next generation of world-class talent.

The donation comes on the heels of the Philippines' historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the country won two gold medals and two bronze medals. Yulo's gold medals in gymnastics and the bronze medals won by boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas marked the nation's best Olympic performance ever.