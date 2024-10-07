Wave of support for Pineda’s AKAP program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A significant wave of support washed over this city, as Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda spearheaded the distribution of the “Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program” (AKAP) to over 2,000 Fernandinos over the weekend at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The AKAP program, a collaborative effort between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Pampanga Capitol, provided much-needed financial assistance and food packs to those in need.

A total of 2,714 beneficiaries received P3,000 in financial aid from DSWD, along with essential food items from the Capitol.

Governor Pineda, accompanied by Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Board Member Ananias Canlas Jr., and Executive Assistant IV Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, personally handed out the relief packages, embodying the spirit of “Hug for the People” that defines the provincial government’s commitment to its constituents.