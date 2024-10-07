Warrantless search can’t be applied to ordinance violation

A simple violation of ordinances and regulations is not enough to justify a valid warrantless search and seizure, especially when the penalty does not involve imprisonment.

This was stated in a decision written by Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez dated 6 December 2023, in which the Supreme Court's Second Division acquitted Angelito Ridon of illegal possession of a firearm.

It was found during the litigation that the firearm seized from him is inadmissible because it was the result of an illegal search and seizure. Ridon was driving a motorcycle when police officers ordered him to stop because he was turning onto a one-way street but instead of stopping, Ridon made a U-turn.

The two police officers, Police Officer III Sherwin Clete Limbauan (PO3 Limbauan) and PO3 Harley Manguin Abuan, along with a Bantay Bayan pursued and cornered Ridon.

When Ridon fell off his motorcycle, he reached for something at his side, causing the Bantay Bayan to apprehend him while the police officers drew their firearms and aimed at Ridon.

He was frisked by PO3 Limbauan and recovered a revolver without a serial number, leading to his arrest.

Ridon was convicted by the Regional Trial Court of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, with the prosecution arguing that he possessed a firearm without a license, in violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.