Viado orders investigation into delayed OFW departure

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched an investigation into a recent incident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 involving an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who faced undue delays despite having a valid Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

The incident, which concerned OFW Adrian Mendoza, occurred when an immigration officer unnecessarily questioned his documents, delaying his departure to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado has ordered the investigation to ensure proper procedures were followed. He stated that any discovered anomalies would result in appropriate action.

The commissioner emphasized that clarifying questions are part of standard procedure to verify the legitimacy of travel documents.

Expedited OFWs

In collaboration with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the BI has enhanced its verification processes to facilitate faster processing. They are also exploring electronic and green lanes to improve efficiency. Special lanes for OFWs have been established at both arrival and departure areas to expedite the process.

The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to upholding immigration regulations while protecting the rights and dignity of all OFWs.