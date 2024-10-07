Velarde conquers amateur chessfest

John Jerish Velarde downed Ricardo Batcho in the seventh and final round to rule the Philippine Amateur Chess Championships at the Robinson’s East in Pasig over the weekend.

The 18-year-old Far Eastern University (FEU) standout from

Lapu-Lapu City finished with an impressive score of 6.5 points to pocket the top purse worth P25,000 courtesy of fellow National Master Srihaan Poddar in a three-day event backed by National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief Butch Pichay.

Rounding out the top 10 were Batcho, Tristan Cervero, Edwin Tendencia, Mar Aviel Carredom, Carzano and Lance Nathaniel Orlina with April Joy Claros and Alwin Sopungco taking the top woman and senior plums, respectively.

Christian Marcelo Olaybal waylaid Johnny Wellem Carzano and then edged John Lee Antonio and Jones Maghuyop with the highest tiebreaker to claim second place with six points.

Antonio, who trounced Narciso Gumila Jr., took third spot while Maghuyop, who bested Carlo Magno Rosaupan, ended up fourth also with six points apiece.

The tournament is part of the country’s bid to allow Filipino players FIDE rating points for a chance at earning international title norms.