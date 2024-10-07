UNIS announces Phl tour

The newest K-pop sensation, UNIS, has announced its upcoming shows in the Philippines.

The South Korean girl group is set to thrill its Filipino EverAfters, the name of its fandom, with the fan concert UNIS in CURIOUSland happening in Manila and Cebu. The girls will be making stops at the New Frontier Theater in Manila on 25 October at 7 p.m. and at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel in Cebu on 26 October at 7 p.m.

Fans can look forward to unforgettable shows lined up with surprises, games and exclusive interactions with the members of UNIS. Lucky attendees will also have the chance to participate in photo-op sessions.

UNIS in CURIOUSland is a collaboration of F&F Entertainment, Universal Records Philippines, SHOW Co. Ltd., GLXY Entertainment, and Kakao Entertainment.

Tickets are available via TicketNet.com.ph and at TicketNet outlets nationwide.

UNIS, formed under F&F Entertainment through the SBS reality show Universe Ticket, debuted on 27 March with the mini-album We UNIS, featuring the carrier single “SUPERWOMAN.”

The eight-member group consists of HyeonJu, Nana, Kotoko, Yunha, Yoona, Seowon and Filipino members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano.

UNIS’ latest mini-album, CURIOUS, was released in August, with the title track racking up over 4.6 million Spotify streams and nearly 18 million views on its official music video.

Last May, UNIS had a successful three-day U&iS Fansign Event in Manila.