Team Aguilar files COCs in Las Piñas

Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar officially filed their certificates of candidacy on Monday, 7 October, for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections. Mayor Imelda, who is completing her third consecutive term as city mayor, will now run for vice mayor, while her daughter, Vice Mayor April Aguilar, is set to run for mayor under the banner #TatakNeneAguilar.

The tandem seeks to continue the legacy of the late Mayor Vergel "Nene" Aguilar, known for his focus on education and health services. The campaign, centered on the slogan "Para sa Tuloy na Tapat at Progresibong Serbisyo," aims to build on the progress made under previous administrations.

During the filing, thousands of residents showed their support for the Aguilar family.

Mayor Imelda and Vice Mayor April have upheld the city's "green card" hospitalization program, which was introduced by Mayor Nene Aguilar to assist residents with medical expenses.

Vice Mayor April has spearheaded efforts to improve the city's health services by securing a mobile X-ray van and establishing Laboratory and Diagnostic Centers in both Districts 1 and 2. In education, the outgoing mayor also introduced the College of Engineering to the city's local college, providing opportunities for 4,000 scholars.

The tandem also plans to expand services for senior citizens, including free cataract removal and diagnostic and laboratory tests, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the city's residents.

Accompanying the mother-daughter team in the filing were their fellow party candidates for city councilors. Running for District I are Alelee Aguilar, Zardi Abellera, Brian Bayog, Robert Cristobal, Mac-Mac Santos, and Marlon Rosales. In District II, candidates include Henry Medina, Tito Martinez, Macky Saito, Lester Aranda, Euan Toralballa, and Luigi Casimiro.