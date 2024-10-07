Tatum puts team ahead of MVP goal

BOSTON (AFP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is not shying away from declaring his Most Valuable Player (MVP) ambitions, but assures his personal goals will never come at the expense of the team’s overall success.

The Celtics wrapped up their National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason trip in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a second victory in three days over the Denver Nuggets, routing the 2023 champions 130-104 at Etihad Arena.

Boston went a league-best 64-18 en route to the 2023-2024 NBA title, but the one team they were unable to beat all season were the Denver Nuggets.

The tables were turned during the two preseason games they had in the United Arab Emirates capital though, where Boston outplayed their opponents, particularly with a 42-16 run against Denver in the third quarter.

The 26-year-old power forward shot 43 percent from beyond the arc on Sunday, and had a 43 field goal percentage.

The Celtics stuck to their starting lineup from Friday’s game — Jaylen Brown, Tatum, Luke Kornet, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday — but the Nuggets swapped Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon with Julian Strawther and Vlatko Cancar, who joined Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun and Jamal Murray on the floor on Sunday.

Newly-acquired guard Russell Westbrook, who made his debut for the Nuggets on Friday, did not participate in the game, nor did Porter Jr. and Gordon.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Brown scored a game-high 21 points for the Celtics, with five other players on the squad hitting double digits, including 17 points from Tatum.

Tatum, whose three-point shooting let him down during the playoffs last season, says he’s been working on his shooting form and feels he has made progress ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Discussing his MVP ambitions for next season, which tips off on 22 October, Tatum said: “Everybody should have individual goals and we’re all mature enough and know what it’s like to have team success that nothing gets in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish and be as special and great as we were last year and even better this year.”

The Celtics are trying to become the first team to successfully defend their NBA crown since Golden State Warriors went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.