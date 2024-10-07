Soldier Ariel Querubin vows to fight for WPS

Retired soldier Ariel Querubin on Monday vowed to fight for the West Philippine Sea if elected as a senator.

Querubin gave three reasons on why he is running: Free the Filipinos from hunger and poverty; provide quality education for the youth; and protect the West Philippine Sea.

"Bilang isang Marine, hindi natin kaya na nakaupo na lang tayo habang paulit-ulit nila tayong inaapi sa West Philippine Sea. Protektahan natin ito at ipaglaban ang ating karapatan (As a former Marine, we cannot just sit by while they repeatedly oppress us in the West Philippine Sea. Let's protect it and fight for our rights)," Querubin said.

"Ito ay para sa seguridad natin at sa kinabukasan (This is for our security and our future)," he added.

Running independent, Querubin said he is to open to collaborate with other groups that "put the country and the oppressed first."

"Bukas tayo na sumama sa kahit sa sinong grupo ng mga independent na inuuna ang bayan, inuuna ang mga mahihirap at mga api (We are open to join any group of independents who put the people first, the poor and the oppressed first)," he continued.

"Panawagan ko sa mga kandidato na nagmamahal sa bansa, magsama-sama tayo (My appeal to fellow candidates who love the country, let's come together)," he added.

Querubin said he will not seek the endorsement of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

"Ayoko na magbigay pa ng problema sa kanila dahil alam kong yung plato nila punong-puno na ng problema. Ayoko nang idagdag ang sarili ko (I don't want to give them any problems because I know that their plate is already full. I don't want to add myself to their problems)," he added.

In 2010, he ran for a Senate seat as a member of the Nacionalista Party but was not successful, only garnering 6.5 million votes and landing him 19th place in the race.

Querubin is a recipient of the Philippines' highest military award for courage, the Medal of Valor and is the most decorated solider in the Philippines.