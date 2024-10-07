Seafarer contesting Guv Gwen post

Who said that the Cebu governorship is no contest in favor of incumbent Gwen Garcia?

A retired seafarer, Valeriano Gingco, 67 of Barangay Baring, Carmen, Cebu is the unlikely rival after he filed his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for Governor on 4 October.

“Ang experience ko seaman for 34 years. Nakita ko doon sa ibang bansa ‘iyong wala rito,” he told media.

He cited that one of the problems in the country that he wants to address is the worsening situation of the country because of corruption.

“Here, corruption is so rampant. If I win, I will do something about it. I would apply whatever I learned abroad. About, gas and rice prices, I will also focus on that,” Gingco stressed.

In the First District (Cebu Province) , reelectionist Congresswoman Rhea Mae Gullas filed her CoC on 5 October, seeking for her second term.

“ This journey has been more than just a job — it has been a calling rooted in love,faith, and an unshakable belief in the people of the First District of Cebu,” Rep. Gullas said.

In the Third District (Cebu Province), reelectionist Congressman Pablo John Garcia filed his CoC on 1 October.

In the Fourth District, it will be a contest between reelectionist Congresswoman Janice Salimbangon and Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura.

Shimura filed his CoC on 3 October while Salimbangon on 4 October.

And Cebu City North District Congresswoman Rachel Cutie Del Mar filed her CoC on 6 October.