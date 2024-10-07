Sandiganbayan allows delayed COC filing for former NGO executive convicted in pork barrel scam

The Sandignabayan has allowed a former executive of a non-governmental organization (NGO) convicted of corruption charges over the infamous pork barrel scam to post a delayed bail bond for continued temporary liberty.

Rolleo Ignacio, executive director of the Dr. Rodolfo A. Ignacio Sr. Foundation Inc. (DRAISFI), was found guilty of two counts each of graft and malversation over the unlawful release of roughly P20 million of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of former Manila Rep. Joey Hizon in 2007.

The decision, handed down in August, also convicted ex-Technology Resource Center (TRC) deputy director general Dennis Cunanan and program manager Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana of four counts of graft and malversation and three counts of graft and malversation, respectively.

The DRAISFI, which received P4.8 million, was among the three NGOs tapped by the TRC to implement Hizon’s PDAF-funded projects.

However, graft investigators found that the said NGOs did not execute the projects despite receiving the funds. Furthermore, they lacked proper accreditation, and the disbursement of the funding to them was not compliant with the law and a memorandum circular from the Commission on Audit.

As a result of his guilty conviction, Ignacio was ordered to pay the government P9.6 million in addition to his jail time of up to 52 years.