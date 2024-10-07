Sandiganbayan allows delayed COC filing for former NGO executive convicted in pork barrel scam

The Sandignabayan has allowed a former executive of a non-governmental organization (NGO) convicted of corruption charges over the infamous pork barrel scam to post a delayed bail bond for continued temporary liberty.
Rolleo Ignacio, executive director of the Dr. Rodolfo A. Ignacio Sr. Foundation Inc. (DRAISFI), was found guilty of two counts each of graft and malversation over the unlawful release of roughly P20 million of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of former Manila Rep. Joey Hizon in 2007.
The decision, handed down in August, also convicted ex-Technology Resource Center (TRC) deputy director general Dennis Cunanan and program manager Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana of four counts of graft and malversation and three counts of graft and malversation, respectively.
The DRAISFI, which received P4.8 million, was among the three NGOs tapped by the TRC to implement Hizon’s PDAF-funded projects.
However, graft investigators found that the said NGOs did not execute the projects despite receiving the funds. Furthermore, they lacked proper accreditation, and the disbursement of the funding to them was not compliant with the law and a memorandum circular from the Commission on Audit.
As a result of his guilty conviction, Ignacio was ordered to pay the government P9.6 million in addition to his jail time of up to 52 years.
Ignacio sought the court’s permission to extend the posting of his additional surety bond amounting to P564,000 no later than 3 September. The bail bond will allow him to enjoy provisional liberty.
Ignacio, however, missed the due date and posted his bail on 4 September, citing a lack of available income sources and advanced age.
Nevertheless, he told the court that he intended to post bail on the last two days before the deadline but did not push through due to Tropical Storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon (habagat), prompting the court’s operations to be suspended on those dates.
The Sandiganbayan, which earlier junked Ignacio’s appeal for an extension, has reversed its decision and granted his motion.
“Given that court holds discretion in admitting the accused on bail, it also retains the authority to grant an extension of time to post additional and updated bail based on reasonable or justifiable grounds,” the resolution read.
“Thus, finding the explanation of Ignacio to be meritorious…we heretofore reverse the denial of the extension of time to post bail and consequently, consider the bail posted on said date,” the court ruled.