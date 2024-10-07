Rody ready to face QuadComm

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday revealed his readiness to face the House of Representatives Quad Committee and answer questions regarding his administration’s controversial war on drugs.

This comes after the former President filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) in a bid to return to the political limelight as Davao City mayor.

Duterte stressed that should the QuadComm invites him, the members of the panel should ask him “educated questions.”

To recall, the former President was earlier invited by the House QuadComm after he was linked to the killings of Chinese drug lords in 2016, but the committee said that it would respect the former chief executive’s decision should he refuse to attend the probe.

The former president will face evangelist Bishop Rodolfo Cubos in Davao City’s mayoral race.