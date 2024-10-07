Road mishap kills company driver

Authorities reported that a 58-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on Sunday night in Pandacan, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Rodolfo Caparino, who was struck while walking on the eastbound lane of the Paco-Sta. Mesa flyover bridge.

Initial reports said that the motorcycle driver — identified as Moises Garcia — was also injured in the accident and was brought to Ospital ng Maynila.

According to the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit — Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section, the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said that Garcia was driving on the flyover when he collided with Caparino, who was walking in the same direction. The impact caused both the motorcycle driver and pedestrian to fall to the ground and sustain injuries.

Caparino was brought to the Philippine General Hospital, where he later died of severe head injuries. Garcia was taken to Ospital ng Maynila for treatment.