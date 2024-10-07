Revilla seeks another term

Incumbent Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Monday has kicked off his senatorial bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) under the Lakas-CMD.

"Once again we offer our skills to our countrymen to continue serving them)," Revilla said. "While we have accomplished so much. Work never ceases and there is still much to be done.”

If re-elected, the lawmaker said that he will address the high price of goods and implement programs for farmers and fisherfolk.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and ran for the second term in 2010. Revilla won again in 2019.

In 2014, the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant against Revilla due to his alleged involvement in the Napoles pork barrel scam.

He was acquitted of plunder and released in December 2018 but was required to return to the government P124.5 million in civil liability.