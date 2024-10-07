Remulla confirms: Cavite governor next DILG chief

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday disclosed that Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla is set to become the next Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief.

This comes after DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) seeking a senatorial post in the 2025 midterm polls.

“I think so. He is scheduled to have an oath-taking tomorrow. In fact, I think he’s withdrawing from candidacy as we speak,” Remulla said.

The DoJ chief said he welcomes his brother’s appointment as this would greatly contribute to the improvement in the country’s justice system, saying that the DILG, the DoJ, along with the Supreme Court are all part of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC).

“The commitments can be made instantly because the two of us can always talk about what has to be done. There will be better coordination,” Remulla said. “Like minds, I think we only want the best for our country. We don’t have any other motives here.”