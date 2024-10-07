‘Regal Studio Presents’ marks anniversary with heartwarming stories, star-studded episodes

Celebrating three years of delivering heartwarming stories to Kapuso viewers, Regal Studio Presents returns with special anniversary episodes that will bring romance, joy and inspiration.

Crafted by GMA Network and Regal Entertainment, the third-anniversary special of Regal Studio Presents features some of the most promising actors from Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Regal Entertainment, sharing light and heartwarming stories of love, life and family.

Kicking off the celebration is Stuck on You, a quirky romantic comedy that reunites exes Ellen (Faith Da Silva) and Omar (Jon Lucas) through a series of mishaps. After an argument about a stranger that leads to a magical curse, they find themselves stuck together until they can settle their unresolved feelings. Will they choose to stay stuck together by choice once the curse is lifted?

Jon Lucas shared his major shift of preparations for his role coming from hard action scenes in Black Rider to a romantic story in this project.

“Na-enjoy ko po talaga ang action kasi almost one year namin ginawa yun at bata pa lang talaga ako gusto ko na maging action star. Feeling ko halos lahat kami dito ganun ang naging pangarap noon pero ngayon iba naman ang role natin magpapakilig naman tayo sa episode namin dito. I’m very thankful sa Regal sa pagbibigay nito sa akin (I really enjoyed doing action scenes because we worked on it for almost a year, and ever since I was young, I’ve wanted to be an action star. I feel like almost all of us had that dream back then, but now we’re taking on a different role — we’ll give romantic excitement in our episode. I’m very thankful to Regal for giving me this opportunity),” Jon said.

Following that is My Crazy Yandao, featuring Jasmine (Elijah Alejo) and Shaun (Raynold Tan), a Singaporean guy who mistakenly believes Jasmine is the woman he met online. What starts as a misunderstanding evolves into a special connection as they spend time together in the province.

Audiences can also look forward to The Heartbreak Shop, a unique story introducing Tintin (Kazel Kinouchi), a frequent visitor at a café designed to help people vent their heartaches. When she meets the café’s owner, Epoy (Prince Clemente), they form an unexpected connection, and Tintin takes it upon herself to save the business — but her plans take a twist, testing her heart and her views on relationships.

In Pawfect Match, Mia (Althea Ablan) decides to adopt a dog from an animal shelter to distract herself from a recent breakup. There, she meets Alex (Will Ashley), a volunteer tasked with helping her, leading to a “pawfect” match story.

Another episode viewers should watch out for is Remboy Dreamboy, which centers on Sheyn (Roxie Smith), a young woman who finds hope and joy in her daily interactions with Remboy (Prince Carlos), a delivery rider. As their connection deepens, they discover that love can bloom even in the most unexpected circumstances.

Regal Studio Presents has prepared an exciting lineup of episodes that will complete Kapuso viewers’ Sunday afternoons. From a story about a daughter who tragically loses both of her parents and inherits her family’s lechon business, featuring Mikee Quintos, to a romantic-comedy episode about an angel who loses her wings in Angel on My Shoulder, headlined by Ashley Ortega and Rob Gomez. Viewers should also not miss I Remember You, starring Arra San Agustin as Marby, a teacher looking for “the one” after being catfished in a long-distance relationship. While tutoring, she meets Kyle (Juancho Trivino), her student’s father and the real owner of the face used by her ex-boyfriend.

“I did a movie with Regal years ago called Young Wild and Free, and what made me say yes at that time was how interesting the movie and my role were. For this project, the chemistry with my co-actors is great, and we have a good bond,” Juancho said.

Since its premiere in 2021, Regal Studio Presents has delivered inspiring and uplifting stories to Kapuso viewers every Sunday afternoon. This successful partnership between GMA Network and Regal Entertainment has given young and rising stars a platform to showcase their talents, while offering the audience a mix of romance, drama and comedy that highlights the Filipino experience. The show has remained a source of positive entertainment, touching the lives of many through its family-friendly episodes.

Regal Studio Presents airs every Sunday at 4:15 p.m. on GMA Network. Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.