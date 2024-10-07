Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, street vendor seek Senate seats

Among those who braved the gloomy weather on Monday to file their certificates of candidacy (CoC) were a recipient of Ramon Magsaysay Award and a street vendor.

Roberto Ballon, who won a Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2021, said his platform is "3 Es": Empowerment of marginalized sectors, environmental protection, and economic development.

"I know there's already a law on those but we need to promote, strengthen and give teeth to those laws," Ballon said.

Meanwhile, senatorial aspirant Nelson Ancajas was in tears as he explained the reason behind his certificate of candidacy.

Ancajas said he is running because of his child who has a rare congenital disease. He also ran for senator in 2021 but was declared a nuisance candidate.