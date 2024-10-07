Post-harvest facilities for N’Cotabato farmers

Members of two farmers’ organizations in North Cotabato received P1.2 million post-harvest facilities, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reported Monday (7 October).

DAR said it is to boost the agricultural products of farmers in this province, as the facilities distributed is under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program (CRFPSP).

It consists of four units of rubber sheets hang-dryers given to Banisilan Rubber Farmers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative of Banisilan, and a unit of corn sheller for Kitubod Farmers Association of Libungan.

CRFPSP aims to build the resiliency of agrarian reform communities nationwide to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of farmers’ organizations, by increasing their yield and income to uplift the lives of its members.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Evangeline Bueno said the rubber sheet hang-dryers and corn sheller are designed to address specific post-harvest challenges faced by these farmers.

“We provide our farmers with interventions that elevate their operational efficiency and quality of produce while addressing the pressing challenges in adapting to climate change,” Bueno said.

Banisilan Rubber Farmers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative Manager Marvin Nadala said that with this new facility, they can now have an additional 90 tons of drying capacity per month which will make their rubber sheets dry more uniformly and quickly.