Pinoys love Korean culture, says PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday highlighted the deep cultural connection between the Philippines and South Korea, saying Filipinos have embraced Korean culture "at least once" in their lives.

Speaking at the Philippines-Korean Business Forum, Marcos attempted a greeting in Korean, earning applause from South Korean delegates. "Yeoreobun, annyeong hasibnikka," he said, which translates to "Hello, everyone."

The President's lighthearted moment came after a morning meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Marcos stressed that Filipinos have shared stories and laughed over Korean food like kimchi and samgyeopsal with friends and family. He also mentioned the countless hours Filipinos have spent watching Korean dramas and listening to K-pop.

"These highlight how the Filipinos love Koreans and your culture," Marcos said.

In return, Marcos said over one million South Koreans visited the Philippines last year, showing their love for Filipino culture.