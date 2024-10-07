Pinoy Daumier Corilla is Mister Global 2024

CONGRATULATIONS, DOM!

At the conclusion of the event at MCC Hall, The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, 6 October, reigning Indian titleholder Jason Bretfelean relinquished his title to the Philippines' Daumier Corilla, who was crowned Mister Global 2024. Hosted by Thai actor Kornkan Sutthikoses and Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild, this marked the first edition under the ownership of TPN Global.

Corilla became the winner of the 10th edition and the first Filipino to claim the title, surpassing 31 other contestants from around the globe. His court includes Spain's Manuel Romo (1st Runner-Up), Nigeria's Favour Ogbuokiri (2nd Runner-Up), Thailand's Patrick Pho-ngam Forstner (3rd Runner-Up), and Brazil's Luiz Mascarenhas (4th Runner-Up). Mascarenhas also won Mister Congeniality, while Indonesia's Fernando Wenur took home the awards for Best National Costume and Best Presentation Video.

Originally held as a publicity event in Pak Chong City, Thailand, Mister Global aims to support men through its influence in fashion, entertainment, and eco-science, embodying the company's goals of handsomeness, attitude, and intelligence. The contestants competed in four categories: fashion wear, swimwear, evening wear, and interview.