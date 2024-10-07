Phl, Royal Brunei Navy deepen maritime engagements

The Philippine Navy on Monday said it has deployed members of its Naval Task Group 84 aboard the BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) to participate in the Maritime Training Activity (MTA) SEAGULL 09-2024 in Muara, Brunei Darussalam.

Some 169 officers and personnel from various Philippine Navy units will serve as the country’s primary surface component during the scheduled training from 7 to 11 October.

Navy’s Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr. graced the ceremonial send-off for the crew at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales, accompanied by Rear Admiral Renato P David PN, Commander of the Philippine Fleet and Brigadier General Edwin E Amadar PN(M), Commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force (FMRF), who also serves as the Officer Conducting the Exercise (OCE).

Adacii urged the navy personnel "to seize this opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with their Bruneian counterparts."

The Naval Task Group 84 in Brunei is being led by Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations of the FMRF, Captain Glenn Dizon while the BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) is under Commander Renante Del Prado.

Col. Joel Lazo, the Deputy Commander for Marine Operations, FMRF, is serving as the exercise director for the Philippine Navy Contingent during the training activity.

The MTA SEAGULL 09-2024 features a comprehensive range of activities including operational planning and communication discussions, tailored to the various serials and events for the two-day sea phase.

Among other activities are the Navy SEALs workshop focused on Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, as well as Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS) collaboration and training.