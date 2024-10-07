Phl, SoKor must work together in promoting rules-based order, says Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday pressed the need for the Philippines and South Korea to work together to promote a rules-based international order governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

In his bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Malacañang, Marcos also noted the “time has come” for the two nations to level their ties into a strategic partnership.

"This idea must be as concrete as the foundation from which our bilateral relationships stand,” the President said.

Marcos likewise highlighted the “myriad of fields of cooperation” between the Philippines and South Korea regarding defense and security, maritime cooperation, trade development, and people-to-people exchanges.

"As the geopolitical environment is only becoming more complex, we must work together to achieve prosperity for our peoples and to promote a rules-based order governed by international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the binding 2016 Arbitral Award,” Marcos said.

South Korea was among the countries that have expressed “grave concern” over China’s dangerous actions against Philippine Navy personnel in the West Philippine Sea.

During the rotational and resupply mission of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on 17 June at Ayungin Shoal, the China Coast Guard personnel “deliberately punctured” the Philippine Navy’s two rubber boats and two rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) using knives.

The South Korean embassy lamented that these CCG’s actions “caused serious damages to the Philippine vessels and especially bodily injuries to a crew member.”

“We reiterate the importance of upholding peace, stability, safety, and rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea, a critical sea lane of communications for all countries that are using it,” the embassy said.

Marcos thanked Yoon for accepting his invitation to visit here as this year marks the two countries’ 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Philippines and South Korea established diplomatic relations on 3 March 1949.

For his part, Yoon hopes his state visit will serve as an opportunity to “not only further enhance trade and economic cooperation but also widen the scope of the partnership” in future-oriented sectors such as security, digital technology, and energy.

"I look forward to a fruitful discussion on ways to take great strides in our bilateral cooperations today,” he said.

In 2023, South Korea was the Philippines’ fifth top trading partner, fifth export destination out of 205, and fourth largest import source out of 220.