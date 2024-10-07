Phl, Brunei navies train together

The Philippine Navy (PN) announced on Monday the deployment of Naval Task Group 84 aboard the BRP Andres Bonifacio to the Maritime Training Activity Seagull 09-2024 in Muara, Brunei Darussalam.

Approximately 169 officers and personnel from various PN units will serve as the country’s primary surface component during the training scheduled from 7 to 11 October.

Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Toribio D. Adaci Jr. attended the ceremonial send-off for the crew at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales.

He was joined by Rear Admiral Renato P. David, commander of the Philippine Fleet, and Brig. Gen. Edwin E. Amadar, commander of the Fleet-Marine Ready Force, who also serves as the Officer Conducting the Exercise (OCE).

Adaci urged the naval personnel “to seize this opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with their Bruneian counterparts.”

The Naval Task Group 84 in Brunei is led by Capt. Glenn Dizon, deputy commander for Fleet Operations of the FMRF, while the BRP Andres Bonifacio is under the command of Commander Renante del Prado.

Col. Joel Lazo, deputy commander for Marine Operations, FMRF, will serve as the exercise director for the Philippine Navy contingent during the training.

MTA Seagull 09-2024 features a comprehensive range of activities, including operational planning discussions and communication exercises tailored to the various events of the two-day sea phase.

Additional activities include a Navy Seals workshop focused on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure operations, as well as training in Unmanned Aerial Surveillance.

FMRF Public Affairs Officer Lt. Oscar Ronaldo Mendoza said training participants will engage in community outreach programs, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events.

Lazo emphasized that the activities are meticulously designed to enhance interoperability, facilitate knowledge sharing, and deepen mutual understanding between the two navies, “thereby strengthening their ability to collaborate effectively in various maritime security operations.”

MTA Seagull is a biennial bilateral training exercise between the Philippine Navy and the Royal Brunei Navy aimed at enhancing cooperation and fortifying the strategic partnership between the two forces.

The Philippine Navy’s participation in this year’s exercise underscores its commitment to deepening its engagement and collaboration in maritime activities with the Royal Brunei Navy.