PCFK honored to host world tourney

The country’s hosting of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) World Dragon Boat Championships from 27 October to 4 November is expected to be lively as it coincides with the federation’s centennial anniversary as the world’s governing body for the sport.

Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation (PCKF) president Leonora Escollante said it is truly an honor for them to be given the hosting rights as it marks a golden milestone for the world federation.

“As the president of the Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation, it is both an honor and a humbling responsibility to host the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships in Puerto Princesa, especially as we celebrate the International Canoe Federation’s centennial anniversary,” Escollante said, referring to the premier paddling event that will be held in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

“This milestone not only celebrates the sport’s rich legacy but also propels us into a future where dragon boat racing continues to inspire, unite and drive positive change.”

Escollante also extended her gratitude to the Puerto Princesa City government under the leadership of Mayor Lucilo Bayron, who had given his all-out support to the prestigious event that will make the Philippines the epicenter of dragon boat racing.

“I must extend my deepest gratitude to the City of Puerto Princesa and, in particular, Mayor Lucilo Bayron, for its unwavering support and belief in this sport and in the vision of the PCKF. Mayor Bayron and his administration have been fully committed from Day One, offering 100 percent backing in terms of logistics, resources and facilities,” the PCKF chief said.

“Their dedication to making Puerto Princesa not only a premier destination but also a key player in the world of sports has been inspiring. Together, we’ve aligned on a theme that resonates deeply — ‘Paddle Together for Climate Action.’”

“This theme highlights our shared commitment to using sports as a platform to raise awareness on the urgent need for climate action while fostering sports tourism.”

At least 20 federations and close to 2,000 paddlers from all over the world have committed to sending teams to take part in the blue-ribbon competition that will serve as the main qualifying tournament to the World Games set from 17 to 25 August next year in Chengdu, China.

This added incentive will ensure the success of the event in Palawan’s scenic province and another feather in the cap of the city, which has been aggressive in promoting itself as a major sports tourism destination.

“Organizing this world-class event has been a rewarding yet challenging journey. It is heartwarming to see more than 20 federations from different countries step forward, recognizing the value of dragon boat racing and how it brings nations together in the spirit of competition and camaraderie across all age groups,” Escollante added.