PBBM says Pinoys love Korean culture

In a light moment upon stepping on stage at the Philippines-Korean Business Forum on Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Filipinos have their own ways of expressing their love for Korean culture.

He began with a simple greeting to the room which was filled with both Filipino and South Korean businessmen.

“I shall attempt a greeting in Korean: Yeoreobun, annyeong hasibnikka,” Marcos said, earning a round of applause from SoKor delegates.

This translates to “Hello, everyone.”

While President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Malacañang Palace on Monday morning revolved around strengthening bilateral ties between the Philippines and South Korea, Marcos on the other hand was gleeful in the afternoon as he explored the deep connection of the two nations culturally.

“The deep connection that we have built — one that spans not just trade and commerce, but culture and friendship, solidifies our alliance,” Marcos said.

He added that Filipinos “at least once” have shared stories and laughed over some Kimchi — a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented vegetables and some Samgyeopsal or Korean barbecue with friends and family.

Marcos also noted the “countless hours” Filipinos have spent binge-watching favorite Korean dramas as well as K-pop, the country’s popular music genre.

“These highlight how the Filipinos love Koreans and your culture,” Marcos said.

On the South Koreans' part, Marcos said that over one million South Koreans came to visit the country’s tourist attractions in the last year.

“I can see that many Koreans also love everything that is Filipino,” Marcos proudly said.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is on a state visit to the Philippines along with his wife Kim Keon-hee.

This came as the Philippines and the Republic of Korea celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations.