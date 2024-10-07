Palace: Marcos to name DILG Secretary soon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to name the new Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) following the resignation of Benhur Abalos who will run for Senator in the 2025 midterm polls.

According to Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Cesar Chavez, the oath taking will take place on Tuesday, 7 October.

“The President himself will make the announcement,” he said.

“Oath taking of the new DILG secretary will be tomorrow morning,” he added.

Last week, Marcos said he has identified the person who will take the reins of the DILG. However, he refused to name Abalos’ successor and said he will wait until the latter has filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

Abalos will run under the administration’s coalition Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.