'Pacman' files CoC for Senate seat

Former senator and world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will try his hand anew in the Senate as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Monday.

Pacquiao -- who started his political career in the House of Representatives in 2007 -- made his Senate debut in 2016 and then ran for the presidency in 2022.

"I filed again for senator to continue my fight against corruption," said Pacquiao. "Because I believe that our country has suffered, the Filipino people have suffer, there are many unemployed, the economy is failing, that is because of corruption. Corruption is really the cancer of our nation.”

In 2019, the Senate released a data showing Pacquiao as having the worst attendance record among all senators in the 17th Congress.

After previously asking the President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to return their alleged ill-gotten wealth, Pacquiao defended the Marcos family.