Olivia Rodrigo donates Manila ticket sales to Phl NGO

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo donates all net tickets of her GUTS Tour in Manila to ‘Jhpiego Philippines,’ a non-profit organization that delivers transformative healthcare solutions for women and girls in the Philippines.
After her sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, 5 October, Olivia shared via her Instagram that she visited ‘Jhpiego’ before her tour, which she described as a special one for her.
“It was the most special and the most meaningful trip. To say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita,’ she wrote in her caption.
In an Instagram story, the pop star claimed her first time in the Philippines was a ‘dream come true,’ where she had her biggest crowd yet, with a 55,000-capacity arena.
She also thanked her fans for welcoming and loving her during her stay in Manila.
Meanwhile, Olivia’s fans commended her for not just having her concert for a good cause and giving back to the Filipino community, particularly women.