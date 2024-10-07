Olivia Rodrigo donates Manila ticket sales to Phl NGO

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo donates all net tickets of her GUTS Tour in Manila to ‘Jhpiego Philippines,’ a non-profit organization that delivers transformative healthcare solutions for women and girls in the Philippines.

After her sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, 5 October, Olivia shared via her Instagram that she visited ‘Jhpiego’ before her tour, which she described as a special one for her.