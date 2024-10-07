Nograles steps down as CSC chair

Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karlo Nograles has tendered his resignation from his post.

This was confirmed by CSC commissioner Aileen Lizada and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) acting secretary Cesar Chavez on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Nograles said that it was a “difficult decision” to make as his time with the commission has been “productive, fulfilling, and inspiring”.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such dedicated public servants,” said Nograles. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve our countrymen as part of the institution mandated by the Constitution to ‘promote morale, efficiency, integrity, responsiveness, progressiveness, and courtesy in the civil service’.”

He also lauded the commitment and hard work of CSC personnel across the country noting the reforms that the commission have made under his leadership will benefit the nation for years to come.

Without disclosing his reasons, he said he will embark on a new path of public service and is confident in the CSC ability to steer bureaucracy towards greater heights.

Nograles took the helm of the CSC in March 2022. He was part of the Duterte administration serving as Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson.