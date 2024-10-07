Nograles resigns as CSC chair

Karlo Nograles has resigned as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission, CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada and acting Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez have confirmed.

In his resignation letter, Nograles described his decision as “difficult,” noting that his time with the commission had been “productive, fulfilling and inspiring.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such dedicated public servants,” he said.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve our countrymen as part of the institution mandated by the Constitution to promote morale, efficiency, integrity, responsiveness, progressiveness and courtesy in the civil service,” he added.

He praised the commitment and hard work of CSC personnel nationwide, stating that the reforms made under his leadership will benefit the nation for years to come.

Without disclosing his reasons, he said he will embark on a new path of public service and expressed confidence in the CSC’s ability to enhance the bureaucracy.

Nograles assumed the top post at the CSC in March 2022. He was part of the Duterte administration, serving as Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential Spokesperson.

He was a notable figure in the government’s response to Covid-19, where he served as co-chair and spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. He also chaired the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger.

Prior to joining the Duterte administration, he represented the 1st district of Davao City from 2010 to 2018.