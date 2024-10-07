There are confined spaces that people should not enter. Ravesh Rabindranauth, 33, found himself in one and got trapped. It took Julio Solano, the owner of the car that Rabindranauth got into while it was unoccupied and parked in a Miami Beach garage, to free the bungling burglar into the waiting arms of police on 16 September.

Returning to his car after a quick coffee break, Solano was surprised to see a man inside the carnap-proof Corvette, begging him to free him as there were no handles inside for opening the doors. Solano recorded the trapped man and called police before unlocking the car’s electrical lock.

Rabindranauth was charged with burglary of an unoccupied car.

Meanwhile, Shingo Watanabe, 48, built a unique bookstore in Japan exclusively for children. The bookstore is located in a woodland on the premises of an electrical company in Maebashi, Japan News (JN) reported.

“I want to place importance on letting children choose books by themselves,” Watanabe said. To ensure that this would be followed, he made the bookstore so tiny that only small children can physically enter it.

“When children try to buy a book, adults sometimes interfere and end up taking away their interest. I thought, ‘Well, let’s make a bookstore that adults can’t enter,’” Watanabe explained.

When buying a book, the little customers need to ring a bell to call a company employee and only cash is accepted, JN reported

With a floor space of only 1.246 square meters, the bookstore with over 300 books for sale was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the smallest in the world last December.