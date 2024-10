Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Anti-Carnapping Unit arrested two suspects for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Law of 2016.

The suspects — identified as Jayson Fernandez and Dioniel Roque — were apprehended last 4 October in Barangay San Agustin.

Reports disclosed that the arrest followed the theft of a black Honda Click motorcycle on 2 October from the victim identified as Walfred Dela Cruz. Dela Cruz had left the motorcycle’s key in the ignition.