Missing Pinay caregivers in SK nabbed — DMW

The two Filipina caregivers who were part of a pilot program in Seoul have been located after they went missing following the Chuseok holiday on 15 September, according to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac.

In a press briefing on Monday, Cacdac confirmed the caregivers were arrested in Busan on 4 October. “Right now, we are awaiting the results of the investigation,” he said.

The secretary said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will provide them legal assistance as they face several violations.

“We are providing them legal assistance in coordination with the Korean Embassy and our labor attaché there,” he added.

Officials of the Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor (MoEL) suspected that dissatisfaction with the payment system may have led to the caregivers leaving their employers.

Cacdac noted, however, that the DMW has documented the reasons for their actions, which will remain undisclosed pending the findings of the Korean authorities.

Regardless, Cacdac assured that the strong bilateral labor relations between Korea and the Philippines would allow for a swift resolution of the issues.

“These matters are two isolated cases that will not affect the overall program,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the 24 Korean families who backed out of the pilot program, Cacdac said the MoEL will find work for the affected caregivers. The families withdrew from the program last week.

The Filipina caregiver pilot program is designed to help address South Korea’s shortage of affordable child care services. The first group of workers arrived in August and are currently staying in two mid-rise buildings in Seoul.