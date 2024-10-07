Mayoralty bet vows Pasig transformation

With a promise to transform Pasig into a Smart City, Sarah Discaya filed today her certificate of candidacy (CoC) after attending a mass at nearby church and joining the send-off crowd of supporters whose struggle for better life, she said, “has inspired me to run for mayor.”

Discaya, also known in Pasig as Ate Sarah, is a businesswoman who frequents underprivileged and low-income communities in the city for her regular charity works. Her longtime medical mission and distribution of all-form of assistance to needy Pasigueños, who are mostly indigents, have prompted a number of sectoral organizations to convince her to enter politics through the mayoralty race.

“With hard-earned experiences in our established businesses, we have much to contribute in transforming Pasig into a Smart City, where technology and data are being optimized to improve the life of the Pasigueños,” said Discaya.

She mentioned home for the marginal renters and informal settlers in Pasig as one of her main agenda and would-be legacy once they’re converted into homeowners.

“Not just a mass housing project, but a sustainable ‘home for the homeless program’ for deserving Pasigueños where the awardees are provided with basic utilities and amenities and their means of economic survival,” stressed Discaya, who explained that a house is not a home without an employment or income opportunities for occupants.

As candidate for mayor, the platform of Discaya, whose team is composed of lawyers and prominent personalities and local leaders, focuses primarily on Smart healthcare agenda, quality education program in Smart schools, safe and protected neighborhood where local law enforcers capitalize on technology and data in preserving peace and order and infrastructure projects which are most needed by the Pasigueños, like multi-level parking buildings to ease the streets of traffic congestion.

She explained that her dream to transform Pasig into a Smart City is technology and data-driven. If elected, Team Sarah's action plans and projects will focus on improving the lives of Pasigueños with state-of-the-art infrastructure. This includes Smart hospitals for quality healthcare, Smart schools for quality education, Smart facilities for law enforcers to maintain peace and order, Smart homes with opportunities for economic self-sufficiency, and a Smart city hall that can be constructed with a reasonably lower budget for honest and dedicated public servants.