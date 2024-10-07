Manila LGU lauds disaster reduction agency

The local government of Manila has commended the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and its director Arnel Angeles for their unwavering dedication and round-the-clock service to the city.

In her message during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her gratitude for the MDRRMO’s tireless efforts.

“I want to thank the MDRRMO family for your 24/7 response to all the city’s needs. One of the heaviest burdens is what the MDRRMO carries... they are always on standby for any situation,” Lacuna said.

“All kinds of disasters — storms, floods, fires, and even road accidents — they cover. That’s why I ask, ‘Do you ever get tired, MDRRMO?’ And it’s like they never do. Despite their numerous responsibilities, they always respond promptly. Thank you very much,” she added.

The mayor also highlighted the MDRRMO’s crucial role in monitoring weather conditions and updating the city government to determine whether to suspend classes.

“What people don’t know is that they update us every three hours based on Pagasa’s reports. At 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Angeles and I always await these updates to decide on class suspensions,” she added.

Lacuna further praised the MDRRMO for being the first responders during rescue operations in areas like Baseco, Isla Puting Bato, and Parola, especially during typhoons, floods and fires.

“They don’t think about their own safety. For them, the lives of others are more important. We salute you,” said the Manila mayor.