‘Lavender Fields’ hits new viewership record, teases Jericho’s return

ABS-CBN’s drama-thriller series, Lavender Fields, recorded an all-time high viewership of 755,332 peak concurrent viewers during its episode on Friday (4 October), as anticipation builds for Tyrone’s (Jericho Rosales) return and new discoveries in the search for Jasmin’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) daughter.

The series broke viewership records three times in a row, with its episode on Wednesday (2 October) logging 657,514 views, and its Thursday (3 October) episode significantly increasing to 748,268 views.

Lavender Fields continues to hook viewers as Aster (Maricel Soriano) finally admits her true intentions for helping Jasmin. Aster believes that Iris’ (Janine Gutierrez) father, Vittorio (Edu Manzano), is the one behind the disappearance of her daughter, Marigold. Meanwhile, Jasmin asks Zandro (Albert Martinez), who now believes in her innocence, for help in finding her daughter.

The episode on Friday also teased the return of Tyrone, who has been alive and held captive this whole time, while Zandro inches closer to uncovering the identity of Jasmin’s child through another DNA test.

The series also remains one of Netflix Philippines’ Top 10 TV shows while maintaining its number one standing on iWantTFC.

Catch the thrilling episodes of Lavender Fields on weeknights at 8:45 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Watch it in advance on Netflix and iWantTFC.