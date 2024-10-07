Korean starts redemption bid

ILOILO CITY — Young Korean sensation Jiwon Lee will shoot for redemption when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) heads to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Tuesday at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club here.

The 16-year-old rising star is out to regain her form after a closing round of 80 caused her to slip from contention at Forest Hills, where 13-year-old fellow Korean Yunju An outclassed the pro field to claim victory.

Lee lamented her meltdown at Forest Hills, saying that she will do her best to bounce back in the Iloilo edition of the LPGT.

“At Forest Hills, I was really chasing for a win, so I wasn’t playing my game. But this week, that’s what I’ll try to do — not to compare myself with others and focus on my own shots and game,” Lee said.

Having already made a splash on the LPGT with two dramatic wins — first, edging Chihiro Ikeda in a sudden-death playoff at the Lakewood Championship as an amateur, and later securing her first professional victory at Splendido Taal by one stroke over Mikha Fortuna — Lee’s recent dip in form has served as a reminder of the challenges in transitioning from the junior ranks to professional competition.

The P1-million event marks a critical opportunity for Lee to regain her footing.

“Since this is my first time playing here, I’m both excited and nervous. I know it’s a very difficult, challenging course, so I’ll just do my best and hope the results will follow,” said Lee, who faces a stiff test in one of the tournament’s featured flights, having drawn Chanelle Avaricio and Mafy Singson in the 8:40 a.m. flight on No. 1

“There’s definitely pressure playing with them, but just like I said earlier, I’ll be focusing on my own game. It’s an honor to be in the same flight as them.”

Lee will need to bring her best game, as LPGT heavyweights Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Marvi Monsalve, Avaricio and Singson are all eyeing the top prize.

The narrow layout and tricky surfaces of the Iloilo Golf and Country Club are expected to be a true test of precision and course management, and with only two more legs left in the season, competition will be fierce.

Superal and other top contenders are coming off international stints and are eager to make a strong return to local competition.

Harmie Constantino, a three-time winner this season at Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs, and the Philippine Masters, is also in the mix after a disappointing joint-eighth finish at Forest Hills.

Uy, fresh from campaigns in Taiwan and Thailand, will also be looking to make her mark once more on the LPGT circuit, along with Avaricio and Monsalve. Their international experience adds depth to a competitive field, raising the stakes for the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, Ikeda, last year’s runner-up at this event, will be seeking redemption after a lengthy title drought.

Superal tangles with Florence Bisera and Kayla Nocum at 8:30 a.m., and Uy clashes with Ababa and Pamela Mariano at 8:20 a.m., both on the first hole, while Constantino, Fortuna and Monsalve slug it out at 8:25 a.m. on No. 10 followed by the group of Ikeda, Gretchen Villacencio and Velinda Castil.