Kevin takes mom’s Megaworld baton

The Megaworld empire is infusing new blood in its leadership with Kevin L. Tan stepping into a new role at the company, following a significant management transition.

Taking the reins from his mother, Katherine Tan, who has relinquished her position, Kevin now serves as a member of the Board and Executive Director of the company.

The move formalized through the recommendation of the Corporate Governance Committee, was confirmed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Already a familiar face in the company, Kevin Tan previously held the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. He also played a key role as Senior Vice President for the Commercial Division, overseeing the operations of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Rising star

But his influence extends far beyond Megaworld. Kevin is vice-chairman, president, and CEO of Alliance Global Group Inc., one of the country’s largest conglomerates.

Additionally, he holds leadership positions in other key companies: CEO of MREIT Inc., chairman of Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., and president of Alliance Global-Infracorp Development Inc.

As Kevin steps into his new role, Megaworld continues its upward trajectory. The company posted a net income of P9.81 billion in the first half of the year, backed by consolidated revenues of P39.10 billion.

On the development front, Megaworld is set to invest P12 billion in a wellness township in Batangas, a collaborative venture with The Farm at San Benito, marking its 33rd township project in the Philippines.

Megaworld’s portfolio is expansive, with subsidiaries that include Richmonde Hotel Group International Limited, Eastwood Cyber One Corp., Empire East Holdings Inc., Global-Estate Resorts Inc., and Bonifacio West Development Corp.