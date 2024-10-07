Kaya FC, Thai club forge draw

Kaya FC-Iloilo settled for a scoreless draw against the College of Asian Scholars in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Champions League at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand last Sunday.

Both squads pushed each other to the limit, but to no avail; no one made a breakthrough goal in the entire match.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr almost scored in the 34th minute after the ball arched over Kaya goalkeeper Inna Palacios but bounced off the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Dionesa Tolentin almost made a breakthrough for Kaya after her shot almost made keeper Yada Sengyong lose the ball after fumbling her initial save.

Yet the Thai shot-stopper recovered quickly and prevented the ball from going inside the net.

Kaya had another big chance with Tolentin in the 58th minute after firing from the left side of the field but Sengyong was able to get a good grip on the ball this time.

The Thai Women’s League 1 champions had one more chance to score a goal in the 90+3 minute but Sangrawee Meekham’s corner kick landed on top of the Kaya players, disrupting their attempt.

Both squads have a point due to the draw with A-League Women silver medalist Melbourne FC on top of Group B with three points after a 2-1 win over Bam Khatoon FC of Iran.

Kaya will once again try to get a win against the Iranian club on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (Manila time).