‘Julian’ agri damage balloons to P600M

The domestic agricultural output has suffered losses of at least P607 million due to the recent onslaught of supertyphoon “Julian.”

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) shows that from the 25,407 metric tons (MT) volume loss, 70.41 percent accounts for damaged rice, 15.26 percent from irrigation facilities, and 6.41 percent from corn production.

Destroyed farm areas were reported at 17,344 hectares (ha), of which 17,090 ha, or 98.53 percent, have a chance to recover. Farmers affected were tallied at 33,110.

As per Rice, the total cost of damage was estimated at P427 million, from a 21,875 MT volume loss. Ilocos Norte was the hardest hit, suffering losses worth P200 million to P300 million.

Meanwhile, corn output lost 2,778 MT valued at P38.95 million from 2,036 ha affected areas.

High-value crops (HVC), had a loss of 755 MT, amounting to P31.13 million. An estimated 358 ha of HVC-planted areas were affected, with 110 ha, or 30.73 percent, unrecoverable.

At least 1,558 heads of livestock and poultry died valued at P3.76 million. This includes chicken, swine cattle, carabao goats, and sheep, DA added.

The damages for irrigation facilities and other farm structures were also noted at P92.68 million and P13.22 million, respectively.

As interventions, the government will be distributing to the affected farmers P166 million worth of agricultural inputs; the provision of the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and the available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for the indemnification of insured affected farmers.

“Julian” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.