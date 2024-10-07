IPOPHL resolves concerns of SMFB, GLRI over confusing label

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (SMFB) and Gold Label Resources, Inc. (GLRI) have reached a compromise agreement to settle 12 trademark disputes and concerns.

The settlement marks a significant milestone as the first successful case under the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL)'s Mediation Outside Litigation (MOL) services.

The two companies signed the agreement last 30 September at the IPOPHL Multipurpose Hall. The dispute centered on GLRI's use of the "GOLD LABEL" trademark, which SMFB believed was confusingly similar to its own registered trademark.

Instead of escalating the matter to court, the parties opted for mediation through the MOL. This service, offered by the Bureau of Legal Affairs (BLA), provides an alternative dispute resolution mechanism for IP concerns.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba praised the parties for finding an amicable solution through mediation, stressing its benefits beyond dispute resolution.

"It paves the way for healthier relationships, encourages open communication, and ultimately contributes to a culture of collaboration," he said.

Meantime, deputy director general Nathaniel S. Arevalo echoed this sentiment and encouraged companies to avoid burning bridges with competitors.

"In a highly competitive landscape, fostering alliances is essential for long-term success," said Arevalo.

SMFB is a publicly listed food and beverage company, while GLRI is a Filipino-owned firm specializing in affordable, high-quality noodles and food products.